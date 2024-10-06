11 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Shropshire for this spooky season

I don't believe summer actually graced us with its presence this year, but autumn is here - and so are the pumpkins.

The popular autumnal activity of picking pumpkins has become a mainstay of the spooky season, with many heading to farms for the perfect family photo-op.

There's also plenty of places that are hosting spooky celebrations with lots of opportunities for crafting.

Here are a few places across the region where you can pick your perfect pumpkin to prepare for Halloween:

Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop, Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Jeremy Jagger, pictured getting ready for people to come and pick pumpkins on there first ever home grown patch..

For the first time ever, pumpkins are available to pick at Battlefield 1403.

The Pumpkin Patch is situated a short walk behind the farm shop, at it's open on October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 - as well as every day over half term.

There's no need to book and entry is free, simply pay for the pumpkins you pick!

More information available online at: battlefield1403.com/pick-your-own-pumpkin

Telford Exotic Zoo

Visitors can pick their own pumpkins from a spooky trail through the haunted woods, while the zoo is also hosting a range of fear-filled activities.

From bug eating to a creepy crawly encounter, the zoo is going Halloween themed from October 12 to November 3 but pumpkin picking is available from October 5.

Normal zoo entry fees apply, as well as the cost of a pumpkin.

More information available on the Exotic Zoo's Facebook page.

Park Hall Farm, Oswestry

Park Hall's annual Pumpkinfest returns this month, where every paying child will receive a pumpkin to carve.

The Halloween themed event will be open on October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20, and then daily between October 25 and November 3.

Activities include Pumpkin Alley, The Little Scare House and a Spooky Trail, and lots of fun and games every day of the event, including ‘Pass the Pumpkin’ and ‘Mummy Wrap.’

Tickets are £13.95, more information is available online at: parkhallfarm.co.uk

Winston Farm, Ellesmere

Winston Farm will be open between 10am and 5pm on October 12 and 13, as well as every day between October 19 and 31.

Their homegrown pumpkins are three for £10, with plenty available in a variety of sizes.

More information available online at: winstonfarm.co.uk

Weston Park, near Shifnal

Little ghosts and goblins are encouraged to come along to Weston's Halloween Horrors this October half term on October 29, 30 and 31.

The four-acre Walled Garden has been transformed into a haunted hollow with the return of the popular pumpkin patch.

A range of thrilling activities are also taking place, including a spooky maze and a creepy critter show from Zoolabs.

Tickets are £6 per child plus standard admission price, one pumpkin per child will be provided to carve on site or take home.

More information available online at: weston-park.com/halloween-horrors

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

Visitors can find their perfect pumpkins in the gardens at The Cut Visitor Centre in Shrewsbury for Shropshire Wildlife Trust's Pumpkinfest.

Enjoy a pumpkin carving experience and a range of Halloween crafts and activities between Monday, October 28 and Thursday 31.

Pumpkins are £3. More information available online at: shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

Arscott Farm, Pontesford

Last year, the team at Arscott grew 100,000 pumpkins and are promising this year will be bigger and better than ever.

The pumpkin patch is open now, and will be open every Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm throughout October and all of half term.

Two after dark torchlight pics are planned for October 19 and 26.

More information is available online at: arscottfarm.co.uk

Apley Farm Shop, Norton

Apley is holding another year of Halloween celebrations from October 26 to 31.

Activities, including entry to the creepy carving cavern and a trip on the pumpkin express, run from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day as part of the Trick or Treat experience.

The pick your own pumpkin patch will also be open daily.

Trick or Treat tickets are £12.95, adults escorting children with a ticket and under 2's are free.

Tickets must be purchased on the day for all people attending the pick your own patch, however under 2’s are free.

More information and tickets are available online at: apleyestate.co.uk

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury

Another year of pumpkin picking returns to this Instagram famous spot in Shawbury.

The pumpkin patch is full of little and large versions of the winter squash, with prices starting from just 50p.

Visiting the farm is free and includes the use of wheelbarrows and a number of photo ops.

The patch is open now until October 31. More information is available online at: littlewythefordfarm.co.uk

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop, Oswestry

Open from Saturday, October 5, every day from 9am to 5pm until the end of the month.

Tickets are £5.50 plus a booking fee, but just £3.50 for the first two weeks during the week.

Prices for pumpkins start at £1. More information is available online at: llynclyshall.co.uk

Magical Malpas PYO Farm, Malpas

Open 10am to 4pm every Wednesday, Friday and weekend, and every day during half term.

The farm is also offering entry to a photo village and a spooky maize maze, for £2 per person, while pumpkin prices start from £2.

No booking is required, more information available at: magicalmalpaspyofarm.com