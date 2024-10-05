Watch: Restaurant near Bridgnorth celebrates after its fine dining menu is recognised by the AA
A pub and restaurant that spent four years closed before reopening last year, has become the first hospitality venue in its area to be acknowledged by the AA for its food.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Acton at Morville, near Bridgnorth, closed in 2018 and was branded an eyesore.
But last year, the pub reopened under new management and was fully refurbished.
Now the Acton has become the only restaurant in the Bridgnorth area to be awarded two AA Rosette's for its food after a visit by inspectors.