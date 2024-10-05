Shropshire Star
Watch: Restaurant near Bridgnorth celebrates after its fine dining menu is recognised by the AA

A pub and restaurant that spent four years closed before reopening last year, has become the first hospitality venue in its area to be acknowledged by the AA for its food.

By Richard Williams
Published

The Acton at Morville, near Bridgnorth, closed in 2018 and was branded an eyesore.

Marcio Reis and chef Kad Jones with Ben Cole and Harriette Davies..

But last year, the pub reopened under new management and was fully refurbished.

The Acton at Morville, Bridgnorth, where staff have won a prestigious AA award..

Now the Acton has become the only restaurant in the Bridgnorth area to be awarded two AA Rosette's for its food after a visit by inspectors.

Fishcake with lovage soup, confit egg yolk and lemon oil..
