Emergency services attend Shropshire 'B' road after car ends up inside a field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.50am this morning (Saturday, September 28) reporting the incident on the B4373 near Linley Brook.

Three fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations to the road that connects Telford with Bridgnorth. Land ambulance also attended the scene.

One saloon vehicle was involved in the incident and had come to a rest inside a field.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Crews were finished at the scene by 11.15am.