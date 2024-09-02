Watch: This is why a green dragon with big red lips was in Bridgnorth and why it was so important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But none can have drawn the same amount of attention as Dana Power and his intrepid fancy dress companions.

Dana dressed up as a gigantic green Puff the Dragon with massive red lips, with his colleagues doing the same in cartoon character costume on Saturday to hand over a cheque for more than £6,700 for Severn Hospice.

Bridgnorth High Street became dominated by surreal sight of a pink flamingo ridden by Natalie Carr, Tim and Clare Nash as Mickey and Mini Mouse and Steve Spencer, who has a great name for being Sylvester the cat, known for having a sloppy lisp.

Bridgnorth at The Severn Hospice Shop, where Dana Power (The big green dragon) was there with fellow fundraisers to hand over a cheque from a Snowdon trek. From the Hospice is: Nicky Green, and fundraisers: Flamingo: Natalie Carr, Mickey and Mini Mouse: Tim and Clare Nash, Sylvester the cat: Steve Spencer..

Dana, who has run 15 marathons, and a team of 18 in fancy dress climbed Snowdon to raise the cash. They took on the nine-mile Llanberis path – the longest route up the mountain - to raise the much needed money for the Hospice.

Dana said he is blown away by the public's support for the cause while Nicky Green, of Seven Hospice, explained that every penny raised is vital.

"This amount of money is so important to us," said Nicky. We can't do it without people like Dana and friends."

Dana decided to take on the Snowdon challenge after both his sister and brother-in-law were looked after by Severn Hospice at the end of their lives in 2022.

He has said it is the toughest thing he has done and they took about five hours to reach the summit, raising £400 in a collection bucket on the way.

“There was about 18 of us who took on the climb. We left Bridgnorth at about 5am on Monday, parked up at 7.20am as we waited for the bob sleight team then we started to climb at around 8.45am,” said Dana.

“It took us about five hours. The bob sleigh team carried their bob sleigh all the way to the top and had had music blasting out of it. It was a lot of fun but very tough.

“I’d do it again, but I wouldn’t take the dragon with me next time. Even coming down again was tough. And it was so so, cold up there.”