Firefighters rush to gas leak in caravan park near Bridgnorth

Firefighters were called to a gas leak at a caravan park near Bridgnorth.

By Geha Pandey
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Hollins Caravan Park, Quatford, at 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, June 19). 

One fire engine was dispatched from the Bridgnorth station. A utility company was also at the scene.

Firefighters attended to the gas leak in Bridgnorth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found a gas leak from a large gas tank. 

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to cool the leak while waiting for a specialist engineer to arrive. 

The incident was under control by 6.14pm.

