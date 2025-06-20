Firefighters rush to gas leak in caravan park near Bridgnorth
Firefighters were called to a gas leak at a caravan park near Bridgnorth.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Hollins Caravan Park, Quatford, at 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, June 19).
One fire engine was dispatched from the Bridgnorth station. A utility company was also at the scene.
Upon arrival, crews found a gas leak from a large gas tank.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet to cool the leak while waiting for a specialist engineer to arrive.
The incident was under control by 6.14pm.