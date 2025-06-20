Firefighters rush to gas leak in caravan park near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Hollins Caravan Park, Quatford, at 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, June 19).

One fire engine was dispatched from the Bridgnorth station. A utility company was also at the scene.

Firefighters attended to the gas leak in Bridgnorth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found a gas leak from a large gas tank.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to cool the leak while waiting for a specialist engineer to arrive.

The incident was under control by 6.14pm.