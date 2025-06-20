Bridgnorth's rowing club raising money to replace its ageing boats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Rowing Club, which uses the River Severn in the town, is hoping to raise more than £13,000 to replace its ageing fleet of boats.

The club has around 50 members and is one of the town's oldest clubs, having been founded in 1868.

But now it is need of a new training boat and two new single-seat boats.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Our fundraising campaign to replace some of our ageing boats and purchase a new training boat is well underway with over £1,000 already raised but we're a long way off from hitting our target.

"We desperately need to buy a new single-seat training boat for our novice rowers and replace two of our old single-seat boats."

The club are not only seeking donations but are hoping businesses may sponsor their boats and trailer.

"If you're a company wishing to promote your brand while supporting a grassroots community sports club, we've a number of opportunities that could work for you," a spokesperson for the club said.

"Sponsor a race crew at an upcoming race event and you'll be mentioned in the crew announcement and race report published on our social media channels. Sponsor one of the new club boats and your name, company name or brand logo could be added to the side of one of our new boats. Our boats are used to race in at regattas around the country and your brand will be seen racing with us.

"Your company name or brand logo could also be added to the side of our new training boat. This boat will feature heavily in our initial publicity releases and when purchased so your logo and brand will recieve pride of place exposure."

Anybody who can help is urged to visit the club's fundraising page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/brc-boats-appeal-2025.