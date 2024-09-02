Vehicle flips over in crash near Bridgnorth - paramedics sent to the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The one-vehicle collision happened at Upper Netchwood, Monkhopton, near Bridgnorth this afternoon.

Police and firefighters were also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.14pm on Monday, September 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving one vehicle which had rolled over.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Much Wenlock.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.