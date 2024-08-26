Fire crew scrambled to blaze at railway embankment near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire engine was sent from Much Wenlock to the railway embankment at Eardington at 12.37pm on Monday.

When they arrived on the scene they found 'one railway embankment on fire.'

The crew used two hosereel jets to put it out.

An incident stop message was sent just over half an hour later at 1.12pm.

Fires at the railway embankment at Eardington are reasonably regular occurrences, with one on August 20 and July 14 before then.