Road blocked after lorry crashes onto its side at roundabout spilling load

The roundabout where the A458 meets Ludlow Road on the outskirts of Bridgnorth was blocked after the HGV toppled onto its side on Wednesday morning, spraying mud and rubble across the carriageway.

West Mercia Police was called at around 8.45am with a witness recalling a "hell of a bang" as the lorry crashed.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance awaiting support from Highways to clear the road. No injuries have been reported."

On social media, the force also advised people that a road closure was in place and asked drivers to avoid the area.

The lorry rolled onto its side at the roundabout linking the A458 and Ludlow Road on the edge of Bridgnorth. Photo: Dave Cartwright

A statement on X said: "The post says: "Please be aware that due to a collision, there is a road closure in place on the A458 Ludlow Road Roundabout.

"This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route."

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock attended, as well as paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters "assisted police with clear up of debris and oil", a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The AA's traffic website reports that the road is 'partially blocked' and that there is 'heavy traffic' due to a crash on the A458 at B4364 Ludlow Road, on the roundabout.