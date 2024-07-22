Missing railings to be replaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The railings in Castle Walk were discovered missing last Friday, Bridgnorth Town Council has said, and it is believed they were “forced or kicked” out by vandals.

The missing railings (picture: Bridgnorth Town Council)

The town council said the damage had been reported to Shropshire Council and a highways team was set to replace and repair the railings,

"A Town Council officer has put hazard tape out to warn the public until the emergency team arrives,” the town council said.