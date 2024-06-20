National Grid supporting Shropshire organisations with grants of up to £5,000

The company's Community Matters Fund are offering grants up to £5,000 to charities and community organisations in the county who are supporting people who face barriers to enter the workforce.

The distribution network is looking to support the development of key professional skills, through classes in literacy, numeracy, or IT, and networking and placements such as work experience or shadowing.

National Grid is also looking to help boost employability through supporting CV masterclasses and interview coaching, and people who are returning to work after a long-term absence.