Villagers near Bridgnorth left without power - National Grid gives estimate on when supplies will return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid is reporting a power cut in Ackleton this morning (May 30).

At 9.30am, 38 properties were without power due to a 'low voltage' incident.

National Grid says these incidents tend to be smaller and more localised.

The outage was first reported to the power company at 8.55am today.

National Grid says the problem is expected to be resolved and power restored to properties by 12.30pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.