Heartless thieves steal charity minibus used to help adults with learning disabilities

The Ford Transit van was taken outside Innage Lane Day Services in Bridgnorth overnight on Sunday/Monday.

The charity provides services to help adults with learning disabilities and runs a day centre in Innage Lane, but also takes its the people who use its services on regular trips.

Joanna Taylor from the charity, said without the vehicle many of their activities would have to stop. She said: “It is old and clunky and probably not worth much but it is our minibus. Without it, we cannot take them to the riding school on Tuesday, bowling, walking groups – all if it will have to stop.”

She said the vehicle was parked outside the charity's day centre in Innage Lane overnight but was gone when staff turned up the next morning.

“My manager saw it Sunday afternoon so it was taken between then and this morning,” said Ms Taylor.

“When we saw it had gone this morning it was a bit of a blow. We have reported it to the police and the insurance company, but it is not just the cost, these things take time and in the meantime we are without our bus.”

She said the vehicle was a white, Ford Transit van and if anybody had seen it they should contact the police.

The charity is to the first to have its minibus stolen in Bridgnorth recently. Last year, thieves took the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group's 17-seat vehicle from Severn Street car park. It was later found abandoned 17 miles away in Bilston severely damaged.

West Mercia Police said officers were investigating.

A spokesperson said: “This morning we received a report that a minibus had been stolen from a property on Innage Lane in Bridgnorth over the weekend. Enquiries are ongoing.”