Silver anniversary for popular agricultural events as tractors take to the road

The annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run will be held this year on March 17.

And it will be the 25th that vintage enthusiast, David Spruce has helped to organise.

It will see approx 150 vintage tractors take on a route in and around Bridgnorth ending up in Bridgnorth High Street at lunchtime.

The street will be closed by kind permission of Bridgnorth town council and several hundred spectators are expected to go into the town centre to see the spectacle.

Mr Spruce from the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club said the route will be made public but not until a few weeks before the big day.

"As always we are raising money for Midlands Air Ambulance which will get every penny collected on the day," he said.

Last year's spring run raised £2,000 for the charity.

"The day is being sponsored again by Furrows Transit Centre at Shrewsbury and as this year is the 25th Anniversary we have the anniversary sponsored by Pre Metro Operations Ltd, the operators of the Stourbridge Shuttle."

Mr Spruce said that the organisers could not accommodate the very large new tractors on the route.

"It means that we can accept vintage tractors only."

If anybody would like to enter a vintage tractor entry forms can be obtained from www.bridgnorthvmc.org or by emailing davidrspruce@gmail.com.

Last year crowds packed into Bridgnorth to welcome the tractors back to the town after the run.

“We had a terrific day. It was packed in the High Street, which was great,” he said. “Bridgnorth is in the heart of the farming community which is why this event is so popular. Everybody that came with a vintage tractor was a farmer and we all had a great day.”

The event was revived after being missing from the calendar for two years because of Covid.

For more information about the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, people should visit the organisation’s Facebook page.