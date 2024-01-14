Specialist rescue teams head to River Severn near Bridgnorth in search for missing person
Search and rescue specialists were in the Bridgnorth area on Sunday in an ongoing operation to find a missing person.
By Sue Austin
Published
Last updated
Volunteers from the West Mercia Search and Rescue's specialist water teams were expected to be on the River Severn during the day.
A spokesperson said: "Specialist water teams are supporting West Mercia Police with an ongoing search for a missing person."
Four days ago the organisation's kayak teams spent time on the river at Ironbridge. It was a return to the area for the volunteers to try to locate a high-risk missing person.
The Severn is still high following the recent storms.