Shropshire floods latest: Rivers expected to peak tomorrow according to Environment Agency map

The Environment Agency has released its "peak map" this morning, showing forecasted levels of 3.3-3.8m at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury, 4.1-4.3m in Bridgnorth and 5-5.3m in Buildwas.

It comes after several low-lying areas were underwater in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth yesterday.

Benches, school playgrounds and car parks along the river in Bridgnorth's Low Town were submerged, while water continued to creep onto Frankwell car park and the paths in the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

Two people were rescued from cars stuck in flood water yesterday evening - one near The Grove Inn, Walcot, Telford, and another at Melverley, where there is a flood warning for the River Vyrnwy in place.

The same flood warnings that were in place for the county yesterday still remain. They are for the River Severn at Bridgnorth, Hampton Loade and Highley, Ironbridge and Jackfield, Quatford, the showground and the Quarry in Shrewsbury, as well as the River Vyrnwy at Melverley and Maesbrook.

Today's forecast from the Met Office is for "sunshine and blustery showers, these heavy in places, perhaps with hail and an isolated rumble of thunder". The forecaster says: "Breezy at times with gusty winds around the showers. Feeling a bit colder. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Turning rather windy this evening with an ongoing chance of showers, these locally briefly heavy. Fewer showers as we move into 2024, with more numerous clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

"2024 will dawn bright and breezy and New Year's Day will be much drier than of late with bright or sunny spells. Winds easing and becoming light by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Wet and windy overnight then probably somewhat drier on Tuesday. Staying changeable and often breezy on Wednesday and Thursday with showers, heavy at times. Temperatures close to average."