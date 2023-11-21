Festive charity tractor run to return to Bridgnorth this Christmas

Around 200 festively decorated tractors are set to take to the streets as the Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run returns on Sunday, December 17.

The event begins at 5pm and will see a large convoy of Christmas decorated tractors winding their way through High Street, Bridgnorth's Low Town, Quatt, Alveley village, Shatterford, Kingsford Lane and Meddins Lane-Kinver, Enville, Stanmore, and heading back up the Bridgnorth bypass later in the evening.

This year, the tractor run is raising money for both Hope House Children's Hospices and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organisers Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt said: "It's a great sight for families to see as a magical scene of roughly 200 illuminated tractors pass through the darkness of our surrounding countryside and villages.

"Keep an eye out along the route for our various local businesses providing food, drink, entertainment and various collection buckets along the way."

They added that along the route will be posters which display a QR code that can be scanned to donate to the chosen charities.

"We look forward to seeing everyone along the way supporting our great cause," added Tom and Josh.