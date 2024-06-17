Latest list of road closures in Shropshire this week and later in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Here are a selection of them.

Vehicles will not be able to travel down Stapleton Road or Chilton Close in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury from this Monday, June 17 for 26 days while gas company Cadent replace a main pipe. Moneybrook Way and Hereford Road are advised as alternative routes.

Traffic will also be prohibited from using Bridge Road in Benthall, Broseley from this Monday for two days while Severn Trent work on pipes in the area. At the same time, The Mines and Spout Lane will be access only.

Vehicles will also not be able to use Lower Chirk Bank in Chirk for three days from Monday while investigations can take place on the bridge deck.

Salters Lane in Loppington will be closed on June 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm while workers repair a defect in the road. The B4397 Nonely Road is advised as an alternative route.

Shropshire Street in Market Drayton will be closed on June 23 between 8am and 4pm for pipework repairs to be undertaken.

Traffic will be unable to use the A4169 Much Wenlock road at Buildwas on Monday from 8pm going into Tuesday at 6am. The same road will be closed for a further four days from June 30 from 9.30am to 4pm, and another three days from July 10 between 9.30am and 5pm. Road surface dressing and associated works will be undertaken will the closure is in place.

Similar roadworks will be taking place at Dunns Heath, near Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, for four days from this Monday and for another three days from June 27. The closure will be in place from 9.30am to 4pm.