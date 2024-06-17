Police appeal after theft from van

The theft took place from a van in Quatt, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, sometime between 8.30pm on June 12, and 7.30am on June 13.

Police Community Support Officer Amanda Leek said: "The vehicle was parked at the rear of the property which unfortunately was not covered by the ring door bell.

"The perpetrators have damaged the rear door to the van to gain access and then gone on to damaged the steering wheel and wiring so it is believed they were trying to to steal the van too .

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or has seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information or who sees people acting suspiciously around vehicles in the area is asked to report it by calling 101.

The specific incident reference number for the Quatt incident is 00073_I_13062024.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.