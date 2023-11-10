Temporary lights failure led to town centre gridlock

On Tuesday afternoon, residents in the market town found themselves in queues of up to 30 minutes to get across the River Severn as there were works on both bridges spanning it.

Temporary lights on the traffic island where the A458 joins the A442 due to construction work on the Bridgnorth Bypass, saw queues, which were compounded by temporary lights on Bridge Street and Underhill Street placed by Severn Trent who were repairing a water leak.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the situation was worsened by a failure of the temporary lights.

He said: "It seems that the lights failed which led to some significant disruption on Tuesday evening. Severn Trent/their traffic management company attended to rectify the issue."