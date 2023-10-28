Notification Settings

Bridgnorth art event launch 'lights touch paper' for future success

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthBridgnorth entertainmentPublished:

A new art event in Bridgnorth has been hailed a success by organisers, who were taken aback by the number of people who came.

Bridgnorth mayor Rachel Connolly, Ellie Riley and Sally Hebbard at the Art House launch

Art House is the brainchild of Sally Hebbard and Ellie Riley who are trying to showcase local artists' work.

They launched their concept of introducing a community art gallery in Bridgnorth on Thursday at Bishop Percy's House in Cartway.

Marie Allen, owner of the Bishop Percy's House had given over the walls of her tea room for the art project.

Sally and Ellie said that after inviting local artists to attend their launch event, they did not know if many people would be interested, but people were queuing outside the Grade-I listed building before the doors were opened.

"Bishop Percy's house was filled to the brim with people interested in the concept," said Sally.

"It has been the birthplace of the idea and is currently exhibiting original art works from four local artists, thanks to owner Maria, who is keen to support the project."

Also in attendance at the opening were Shrewsbury councillor Kirsty Hurst-Knight and Bridgnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly.

Sally added: "We were delighted with the number of people who came. It has lit the touch paper for a great new arts project for Bridgnorth."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

