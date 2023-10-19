Dignitaries gather to celebrate craft centre's 10-year anniversary

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/10/2023 - 10th Birthday of Crowsmill Craft Centre in Bridgnorth - Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner visit. In Picture: Armed Forces Covenant - Bronze Award 2023 - Employer Recognition scheme.

The Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley was set up in 2013 by charity workers Dickon Pitt and Mark Chiswell.

The centre provides help to a range of young people including those with learning difficulties or struggling with their mental health as well children that have been excluded from school. It teaches classes in woodwork, gardening, metalwork, horticulture and lots of different skills in arts and crafts to allow people to pick up new skills and to meet like-minded people.

Attending its birthday celebrations on Wednesday was the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, Conservative parliamentary candidate Stuart Anderson, the former High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Bayliss, along with a host of volunteers and outreach workers from a number of organisations and charities that use the craft centre.

Philip Dunne MP said it "was a credit" to the the centre that so many high profile people had attended, adding that the Crowsmill Craft Centre was "a shining light on quality in care".

Dickon Pitt, said the anniversary event "had been fantastic".

"As Philip Dunne said, it is the measure of what we have done and how far we have come in that we have had such people in the room today," he said. "It was a fantastic day."

He said the centre has helped more than 250 youngsters and young adults over the last ten years, but they were always in need of funding.

"Young people come to us and learn new skills and some go on to education and training, while others, the skills are just a vehicle that we use to help improve their mental health and social skills," he said. "Being in a centre that is relaxed and safe allows people to open up and share their problems and they realise they are not alone.

"We are hoping that after ten years, the key for us is to push and try to get the recognition and the funding we need to carry on helping people."