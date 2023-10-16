Van hits building in Bridgnorth

A box van hit a building in Bridgnorth on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday, October 15)
Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Street at around 6.15pm.

Two fire appliances - including the Rescue Tender - were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington.

An operations officer was also on the scene.

When emergency services arrived, it emerged a box van had collided with the rear single storey extension of a building.

Fire service personnel removed roof tiles to make the area safe.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

