Van hits building in Bridgnorth

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Street at around 6.15pm.
Two fire appliances - including the Rescue Tender - were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington.
An operations officer was also on the scene.
When emergency services arrived, it emerged a box van had collided with the rear single storey extension of a building.
Fire service personnel removed roof tiles to make the area safe.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.