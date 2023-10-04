Candidates vying for success in Shropshire Council's latest by-election

The election takes place on October 19.

Conservative candidate Jonathan Davey, Liberal Democrat Colin Taylor and Labour’s Ann Philp have all set out why they think they are the best person to represent the Alveley and Claverley division on the unitary council.

The by-election has been called following the resignation of former Conservative councillor Elliott Lynch.

His replacement as the ward’s Conservative candidate, Mr Davey, is a local businessman and represents the Aston Eyre area on Morville Parish Council.

He said: “I grew up in Shropshire and have long established roots here, now living with my wife nearby, while most of our children have left home.

“I am a parish councillor in Morville, have experience as a former borough councillor, and have worked with charities to help preserve our wonderful countryside and traditions.

“My commute to my small business takes me through Alveley and Claverley division every day, so I am perfectly placed to address your concerns as they arise.

“I’m pleased to have the backing and support of our local MP, Philip Dunne, as well as Shropshire county councillors, parish councillors and residents.

“I hope you will use your vote to back me as your representative for Alveley and Claverley.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Colin Taylor has served on Alveley and Romsley Parish Council for a total of 18 years, and sat on the former Bridgnorth District Council for 12 years. This experience, he says, will enable him to “hit the ground running”.

Mr Taylor, a father of two, is a retired sales manager and has lived in the Alveley area for 48 years, playing an active role in the community along with his late wife Lorna.

He spent four years as a governor at the village school, is a former chairman of the recreation association, and is a member of the Parochial Church Council for St Mary’s Church.

Following his wife’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, Mr Taylor was her carer for four years until her passing two years ago.

Mr Taylor said: “I am a strong believer in democracy and being held to account.

“I was a district councillor so I would like to think I have got a reasonable track record within the Alveley part of the ward at least, and I hope I would be able to do the same for the Claverley area. I am the only candidate that lives in the ward.”

Mr Taylor says recent Liberal Democrat by-election wins in the neighbouring wards of Highley and Worfield demonstrate a growing swell of support for the party in the area – and the lack of faith people have in the current Conservative administration.

He added: “People are sick and fed up of being taken for granted by the Tories. They have been totally and utterly ignored.”

Labour candidate Dr Ann Philp is a retired nurse and member of Tasley Parish Council.

She has lived in Bridgnorth for 20 years, and her two children were educated in the town.

In her role a parish councillor, Dr Philp has been involved in the development of the emerging neighbourhood plan for the area, in response to controversial plans for more than 1,000 houses to be built as part of the proposed ‘Tasley Garden Village’. She says this demonstrates her commitment to supporting the local community.

Prior to her retirement, Dr Philp worked in both clinical and university settings for over 30 years.

She was involved in training new nurses and conducted research, which she says has provided a “unique insight into the needs of both individuals, and the communities in which they live”.

Dr Philp said: “I recognise that rural communities need better access to emergency services, medical care and social care, school provision so children have the best opportunities for their future, support for the local farming industry to shorten food supply chains, and maintenance of transport routes to serve the community.

“I want to use my experience to ensure that residents in Alveley and Claverley have the representation that they deserve, to show what a positive difference a Labour candidate can make.”