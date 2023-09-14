Tory's select candidate for upcoming council by-election

Jonathan Davey With Philip Dunne MP.

The Conservatives have moved quickly to select Jonathan Davey as candidate following the resignation of the party’s former councillor for the ward, Elliott Lynch, just last week.

It is understood Labour and the Liberal Democrats will also field candidates in the poll, the date of which is yet to be confirmed by the council.

Mr Davey, a local businessman and parish councillor, has received a strong endorsement from Ludlow MP Philip Dunne and the party’s parliamentary candidate for the new South Shropshire constituency at the next general election, Stuart Anderson.

Ludlow Conservatives said Mr Davey had already received “swift support and enthusiasm” from local residents.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very pleased to endorse Jonathan standing to become Shropshire Councillor for Alveley and Claverley.

“He has 30 years’ experience as a civil servant before working with some of the UK’s largest companies, is an experienced councillor, and runs his own small business – giving him great insight into the issues affecting the local area.

“Jonathan’s dedication to public service, combined with his business experience, make him an ideal candidate to serve Alveley and Claverley as Shropshire councillor, and I encourage local residents to support him at the ballot box.”

Mr Davey said: “I am extremely grateful to have Philip Dunne’s support for my campaign for Alveley and Claverley.

“We share a common commitment in standing up for this corner of Shropshire, which often seems remote from Shirehall.

“I will be working hard in coming weeks to meet as many local residents as possible, to listen to their views and concerns.”

The Alverley and Claverley ward has voted Conservative since Shropshire Council was created in 2009.

At the 2021 local elections, Mr Lynch secured 69 per cent of the vote with the second-place Liberal Democrat candidate on 22 per cent and the Greens on eight. Labour did not contest the seat.

But the Conservatives will not be taking anything for granted after last week’s shock by-election result in the neighbouring Worfield division, which saw the Lib Dem candidate emerge victorious in what was previously one of the safest Tory seats in the county.