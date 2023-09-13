Bridgnorth Italian motors show raises £2,000 for air ambulance

Hundreds came to Bridgnorth to see the cars

Sunday's Bridgnorth Italian Automoto Festival saw hundreds of people descend on the market town to view the Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis, along with an array of motorbikes and mopeds.

Organisers of the free-to-attend event asked for donations for both The Midland Air Ambulance and supplies for the Bridgnorth Foodbank on the day.

Maria Jones from the Midland Air Ambulance said it had been her "best event of the year".

Bridgnorth Food Bank were recipients of donations by visitors to the Italian motor show

She said: "It was a fantastic day and everyone I spoke to thought the cars were amazing. People were really interacting with us on the stand too.

"I think we might of raised around £900, plus with the very generous cheque of a £1,000 from the club it will mean we have raised almost £2,000 - my best event for the year."