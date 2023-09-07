Charity craft centre delighted to receive 'out of the blue' £3,000 windfall from arts trail

Nicky Cooper and Victoria Commander of the Bridgnorth Arts Trail hand a cheque to Crowsmill director Dickon Pitt (back) with Mark Chiswell (front) showing off some of the centre's work

The Bridgnorth Open Arts Trail sees local artists exhibit their work in people's home.

The popular event, which this year took place in the town on June 10-11, saw more than 600 visitors come to view the artworks.

The trail, which aims to showcase the work of local artists, raised the £3,000 from ticket sales, which is being donated to Crowsmill Craft Centre near Alveley.

On Tuesday, organisers of the arts trail went to the craft centre to handover the cheque and hear about the work they do.

Dickon Pitt, director of Crowsmill Craft Centre said the money "means a lot" to the organisation, which provides help to a range of people including with adults with learning difficulties or struggling with their mental health as well children that have been excluded from school.

"The money came out of the blue. There was no talk that the money would be coming our way until we saw an article on the Arts Trail," he said. "For us as a non-profit centre, with funding at an all-time low, to get a figure of £3,000 means a lot.

"It is will make a lot of people happy," added Mr Pitt.

"We provide a safe, relaxed, stress-free environment where people can try woodwork, gardening, metalwork, horticulture and lots of different skills in arts and crafts.

"By allowing people to have a go at such things they get to have conversations and meet like-minded people."