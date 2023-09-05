Notification Settings

Choir hopes to hit the right notes as it prepares for Christmas show

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

A choir that forms twice a year is looking for members for its upcoming Christmas show.

St Mary's Chmaber Choir in Bridgnorth
The St Mary’s Chamber Choir has been running in Bridgnorth since 2005 and performs an annual Advent and Christmas concert each year, with the 2023 show on December 2.

The choir is beginning its rehearsals for this year's concert on Saturday, September 16, at St Mary Magdalene Church in East Castle Street between 10am and 11.30am.

Jane Downing from the choir said: "There is no voice test, just come along and join 50 other singers both men,women and students as we begin to prepare music for Christmas.

"New members are always welcome."

Anybody requesting further information should visit the choir's website stmaryschamberchoir.co.uk or email director John Turnock at john.turnock48@gmail.com

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

