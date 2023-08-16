Bridgnorth's church bells fall silent due to lack of ringers

The Bridgnorth Bellringers before their numbers dwindled

Bellringing has been taking place in the Shropshire market town since the 17th century but last weekend could be the last time the bells in the town will ring out for a Sunday service to a "dire shortage" of bellringers.

The Bridgnorth Bellringers have been ringing the bells at both St Mary Magdalene and St Leonard's Church for at least the last 60 years, but the group no longer has the minimum number of people it needs and is appealing for new members to come and learn the ropes.

Jon Hunt, chairman of the group said: "We're in dire straits. We used to have a healthy band of bellringers but due to ill health, people moving away or other reasons, that number has dwindled.

"We need at least eight to six people every Sunday but we now really only have three regular members and two of those are myself and my wife."

He added that while wedding couples can still pay £195 for the bells to be rung at their ceremonies as the charge attracts bellringers from out of town, regular church services in Bridgnorth will remain silent until the group gets "new blood".

"We really need a group of 12 people to help out on a rota basis," said Jon. "Without new blood the bells will fall silent on Sunday mornings most weeks in future."

He said he plans to hold a brief introduction to bellringing at St Mary's at the weekend for both new and experienced ringers.

"Young people can pick up bellringing in three or four hours but it can take older people up to 20 hours." said Jon.

"It is fun and is one of the only activities you can do that doesn't cost you anything. We are also a very sociable group so often go to the pub together."