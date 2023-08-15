Bridgnorth Spartans' first ever adult side tops table with 17 goals in two games

The Brigdnorth Spartans adult side

The Bridgnorth Spartans has around 300 local boys and girls on its teams in various age groups from 7-17, but last June it announced they were entering the Salop Leisure Division 1 league.

Now after its first two games Spartans' debut adult team is topping the league after scoring 17 goals in just two games.

In its debut on August 4, the Bridgnorth side took on Shrewsbury Up and Comers FC at home and won by scoring a staggering 12 goals and didn't concede any.

And last weekend, the side beat Ercall Evolution Aces and won 5-0.

Bridgnorth Spartans now top the league with 6 points and have 17 goals scored, with closest rivals Ercall Rangers on the same points but behind on goal difference having only scored five.

Rob Woodcock, Spartans chair said: "Wow. What a great start to the season. Six points from six with 18 goals across two games from players across the team.

"It is very encouraging, but we always keep our feet on the ground at Spartans and understand we have a long way to go."

He added that manager and coach Jon Gaff with Dean Yates has prepared the players well for their debut this month.

Rob continued: "It is very reassuring to see players that have been with the club since they were children now playing quality football at this step of the FA league system.

"We have loads of talented young players in the club, girls and boys - and some top coaches that also understand that we are a community organisation that uses football as a vehicle to develop the whole person."

Local talent Harry Minifie, a product of the Spartans junior and youth system, was among the players that played at the debut games, having started at the Spartans as a junior.

He said: "I've been with this club since I was a kid. It was a big moment for me to step out in front of a Spartans crowd.

"The well-run and inclusive nature of the club brought back memories and emphasised how important Spartans has been in my life.

"As I work towards becoming a teacher, I hope the children I work with get to experience such a fantastic club."

Rob Woodcock added that the quality of the pitch had been a "massive bonus" for the team thanks to groundsman Nick Potter who looks after the Oldbury Wells School field.