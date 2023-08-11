Couple receive national accolade for gundogs volunteer work

Jane Fieldhouse and Stuart Wentworth with Eoghan Cameron, BASC chairman.

Stuart Wentworth and Jane Fieldhouse, from Ditton Priors, have offered their services at dozens of gundog scurry competitions and assisted on gundog day at Crufts for many years.

They were given a Special Presentation Award at the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) awards in recognition for their promotion of working gundogs, and their unwavering support at BASC-led events and competitions.

Alex Farrell, BASC’s head of uplands, said: “Stuart and Jane’s work in promoting working gundogs and competitions in a professional and friendly manner is worthy of every accolade.