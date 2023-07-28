Picnic time for teddy bears as families gather in Bridgnorth for fun-filled day out

Families from Bridgnorth and beyond gathered for a fun-filled day of activities, as the town council hosted its annual Teddy Bears Picnic.
The Teddy Bears Picnic took place on the Castle Grounds on Thursday, from 11am to 2pm, and around 100 people of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.
There was a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, puppet shows and of course, picnic baskets full of refreshments.
Mayor of Bridgnorth Rachel Connolly thanked the town council for organising the event and said: "It was a lovely day. We had rain first thing but then it dried up and turned into a really nice day.
"It was full with at least 100 people there, all with their teddy bears - and I brought my own bear as well.
"Everyone seemed to have a great time. There was a puppet show, the ukulele band and the Bridgnorth Library were there too.
"The town council have been putting on the event after a former mayor started it a number of years ago and it's proved very popular ever since.
"I wanted to thank the town council for putting it on and for the first week of the school holidays, putting something on for families that's affordable."