The Chase's 'Dark Destroyer' hosting fundraising quiz in Bridgnorth this weekend

By Sue AustinPublished:

The Chase star Shaun Wallace is heading to Bridgnorth this weekend to host a quiz.

Shaun Wallace
Shaun Wallace

The TV quizzer, nicknamed The Dark Destroyer, will be hosting at the quiz night at the town's Down Inn from 6.30pm on Saturday , to help a couple take part in the annual Atlantic Challenge rowing marathon in December.

Danielle Jones, and her husband Mark, who are from Bridgnorth but currently living in France, are aiming to be the fastest married couple to cross the Atlantic in their boat, For Better Oar Worse.

They were inspired by her father Ian Davies from Oswestry who took part in the transatlantic challenge in a team of four.

Danni and Mark on a training session

Now, determined not to be outdone, Ian has teamed up with Oxford rower Jim Ronaldson to do the challenge again in their boat, Never2Late.

The two teams will be raising money for Myeloma UK, a bone marrow cancer charity; Papyrus, the prevention of young suicide charity, and Access sport – community sport for all.

Teams of up to eight people can join the quiz but must register in advance.

Tickets are £15 each to include food and can be booked by calling 07484 870756.

The annual Atlantic challenge sees rowers tackle the 3,000 miles from la Gomera in the Canary Islands to the Caribbean island of Antigua unassisted.

Despite being landlocked, Shropshire has a record of having teams in the race every year.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

