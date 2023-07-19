Bridgnorth's own Lionesses prepare to enter the junior league

The Spartans' U15 Whites Girls team tafter their match against the Spartans U14 Reds boys team

Bridgnorth Spartans, which has around 300 young players on its various teams, is to enter the Telford Junior League's first ever all-girl team.

In preparation for their league debut, the Spartans U15 Whites Girls took on the Spartans U14 Reds boys team in a friendly at the weekend.

While the Spartans have not revealed the score, a spokesperson for team said the game was "exciting and closely contested".

The game marked the first time the girls' team had played together, showcasing their technical ability and determination on the field and proved to be a great preparation for the upcoming season, leaving both players and spectators impressed.

The spokesperson added: "Under the guidance of Elle Gough, the U15s manager, the girls' team displayed remarkable teamwork, with players supporting each other arm in arm.

"Elle expressed her delight at witnessing the unity and camaraderie among the Spartans, acknowledging the players impressive skills and unwavering determination. She believes that the experience gained from this match will serve as a solid foundation for their upcoming season."

The spokesperson added that the Bridgnorth Spartans club were inviting all interested girls to join their ranks and be a part of this groundbreaking team.