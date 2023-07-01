Arriva extends bus fare price cap for another four months

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Arriva buses is extending the £2 single fare price cap through the summer and autumn.

Arriva bus fares in Shropshire will remain at £2 for another four months
Arriva bus fares in Shropshire will remain at £2 for another four months

The bus operator says it is continuing to support the Department of Transport’s Bus Fare Cap Grant scheme, which will now run until the end of October.

It means that no ticket on Arriva buses, however far the route, will cost more than £2 bringing savings particularly for those making long journeys across Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin.

Arriva says the scheme has been helping our passengers during the cost of living crisis and has been encouraging more people to travel by bus.

Since it was introduced at the start of the year, Arriva buses have carried 16.5 million passengers in the UK at the discounted rate.

The scheme, which caps the maximum cost of a single ticket at £2, applies to the vast majority of the Arriva network outside London.

The Bus Fare Cap Grant scheme was due to end at the end of June but will now continue until October 31.

Cora Woodhouse, marking and customer service director said: “We know that many of our passengers have felt the pinch this year and it is great news for our customers that we can pass on a saving to them in these difficult times.

“The scheme will continue to save our passengers money and helps us carry on connecting communities by keeping important bus services running.

“It’s good to see that more people are using the bus – something that we clearly care passionately about – because it’s the best choice for the environment, too.”

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
Telford
South Shropshire
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News