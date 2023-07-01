Arriva extends bus fare price cap for another four months

Arriva bus fares in Shropshire will remain at £2 for another four months

The bus operator says it is continuing to support the Department of Transport’s Bus Fare Cap Grant scheme, which will now run until the end of October.

It means that no ticket on Arriva buses, however far the route, will cost more than £2 bringing savings particularly for those making long journeys across Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin.

Arriva says the scheme has been helping our passengers during the cost of living crisis and has been encouraging more people to travel by bus.

Since it was introduced at the start of the year, Arriva buses have carried 16.5 million passengers in the UK at the discounted rate.

The scheme, which caps the maximum cost of a single ticket at £2, applies to the vast majority of the Arriva network outside London.

The Bus Fare Cap Grant scheme was due to end at the end of June but will now continue until October 31.

Cora Woodhouse, marking and customer service director said: “We know that many of our passengers have felt the pinch this year and it is great news for our customers that we can pass on a saving to them in these difficult times.

“The scheme will continue to save our passengers money and helps us carry on connecting communities by keeping important bus services running.