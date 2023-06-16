Photographer's new business captures bird's eye views of Bridgnorth

St Mary Magdalene Church (St Mary's) from above. Photo: Nick Sells.

Nick Sells, who was born and bred in the Shropshire market town, has spent the last 15 years taking shots of famous faces and travel landscapes.

Now the Bridgnorth resident is turning his photographic eye on his home town.

In a series of images, he has showcased the beauty of St Leonard's Church and St Mary's Church under the summer sun taking from a drone above the town.

The shots form part of a new photographic business Nick is setting up, with its camera lens firmly focussed of his "beloved home town".

Nick said: "I've 15 years experience of taking pictures of famous individuals from Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"I've also focussed on capturing breathtaking Asian landscapes and temples in South East Asia."

He added that his new business, Bridgnorth in Focus, will offer local photography services, including aerial shots that he takes with a drone. He will also sell prints of Bridgnorth.