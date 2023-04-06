Council extends its help service in two market towns

The intiative is by Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council’s Local Mobile service will visit Oswestry and Bridgnorth twice during the spring and summer period.

The council-run service helps those in rural areas access services and support from the council.

Over half of Shropshire’s population live in villages, hamlets and homes dispersed throughout the countryside, in what is England’s second largest inland county.

Additional days at both towns have been added due to the high footfall at the local libraries where the Local Mobile service takes place.

The service operates between 10am and 2pm at rotating market town locations and some libraries.

Throughout the winter Shropshire Local Mobile has been located at libraries across the county. Due to the high footfall in these libraries – in Bridgnorth and Oswestry – these sessions will remain in these buildings.

The service is due to visit Oswestry Library on Thursday, April 13 and Bridgnorth Library on Friday, April 14.

It will also now return to Oswestry on April 25 and to Bridgnorth on April 26.

The Shropshire Mobile Service is also due to take place at the Crown pub car park in Albrighton on April 18, and the Halo Severn Centre in Highley on April 20.

Over the past year the Shropshire Council say their Local service has handled nearly 17,000 enquiries and supported thousands of residents with queries and concerns from concessions and blue badge to council tax and housing as well as many other services.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Our Shropshire Local Mobile offers a vital link to residents to help them access advice and support from council services and those from our partner organisations, as well as how to access these services online.

“The footfall is quite high in Oswestry and Bridgnorth, so it was decided to extend the service in both towns and remain in the libraries here, as it was more appropriate for the number of customers we are seeing

“Our friendly and experienced staff are always on hand to offer a listening ear and provide advice, guidance and information to residents.

“It’s therefore really encouraging to see we have helped so many local communities. This is a testament to the service and staff who work hard to ensure residents get the right support they need."