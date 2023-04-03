Twin town visitor arrives ahead of celebrations to mark 30 year of links with Bridgnorth

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/04/23.Members of AFC Bridgnorth Spartans pictured with Chairman Hartmut Siegl of the twinning committee in Schrobenhausen, Germany(centre), Bridnorth mayor Karen Sawbridge, and member of the twinning comittee Fran Spicer. The players are hoping to play in Schrobenhausen..

Bridgnorth and the German town of Schrobenhausen were twinned three decades ago, with Bridgnorth marking the anniversary last year and its twin hosting celebrations between June 23-25 this year.

As part of the anniversary preparations, Hartmut Siegl, the chairman of Schrobenhausen's twinning committee met with the Bridgnorth Spartans on Saturday (April 1).

The under 17s of the side are set to play in Schrobenhausen in June.

Damien Williams, coach to the team, said: "Many of the team have missed out on school trips due to Covid so we have the opportunity to give them a once in a lifetime opportunity by playing a tournament out there."

The tournament with a number of Schrobenhausen teams are only part of the celebrations planned to take place in June as a contingency from Bridgnorth is to head to the German town to take part in a host of activities to mark Schrobenhausen official signing of the twinning agreement 30 years ago on June 23.

Both towns are also twinned with Thiers in France.

Mike Proudman, chairman of the Bridgnorth twinning Committee, said: "Bridgnorth has organised many twinning activities between our three twin towns, including very young school children painting colourful banners for display in the streets of Thiers, France.