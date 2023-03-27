Notification Settings

Golf club celebrates all the president's men

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire golf club is celebrating a record of having four living presidents of the sport's regional administrative body.

Bridgnorth Golf Club have given support to the Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs (SHUGC) since it was formed in 1956.

The union is is the administration body for men's amateur golf in the two counties.

Over they years, Bridgnorth Golf Club has seen four of its current members elected to President of the SHUGC - a record for any club in the region.

The current president for 2023-24 is Bridgnorth member Charles Sievewright who is has spent 12 year's as the SHUGC's County Junior Organiser.

He follows on from other Bridgnorth Golf Club members Roger Elston, who was SHUGC President in 2011-12; David Pearson, who was president in 2005-6; and Michael Cooksey, president in 1979-80, who celebrates his 93rd birthday next month

No other club has had four living members as former presidents of the SHUGC.

Club member Mike Purnell said: "It's a fantastic achievement for a golf club to have four members asked to be President of the Shropshire and Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs and to have all four living is a record that we are sure will never be broken."

