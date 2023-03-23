Organisers hope to heat the high notes with 29th classical music festival

A previous performance during the English Haydn festival in Bridgnorth

Despite Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 – 1809) having never visited Shropshire, for nearly the last three decades, an annual festival honouring the Austrian composer has been held in Bridgnorth in the county.

The 29th English Haydn Festival is taking place this year in the Shropshire market town from June 6-10.

The five day musical extravaganza will see a host of classical concerts featuring the composer's work along with other classical pieces.

Concerts are set to take place in St Mary's Church and Acton Road Church and will some performances from some of the country's leading orchestras and string quartets.

Organiser Mike Proudman, said: "The nearest Haydn came to Bridgnorth was on his visit to Oxford during his stay in London, as part of his concert performances, organised by Johann Peter Solomon, in 1792 to 1795.

"En route from Oxford, Haydn visited Herschel's newly constructed, very large, telescope focused on the stars of the Universe.

"That view of the Stars made a great impact on Haydn, and so two years later he wrote his most famous piece of choral music 'The Creation', which illustrates the beginning of the Universe, and creation of life, demonstrating Haydn's innovative mind, pre-empting the 'Big Bang' theory.

"The English Haydn Festival has been organised in Bridgnorth for the past 29 years. Originated by the violinist John Reid, and musicologist, Professor Robbins Landon, an authority on Haydn," added Mr Proudman."

He said that Haydn was the most famous composer of his time and moved in circles that included the Kings and aristocracy of Europe and was even friends with Lord Nelson.

"This year's Festival, in June, demonstrates Haydn's influence on the development of musical form from the Baroque period to the present day," said Mr Proudman.

He said that a highlight of the festival would be the Haydn Orchestra, conducted by Steven Devine and led by Simon Standage, who perform on period instruments, as played in the 18th century.