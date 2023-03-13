New attraction set to take people on haunting ride

The attraction follows the story of Emily Alton, a neglected child who was the sole survivor in the Manor after a mysterious event one New Year’s Eve. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire.

That's the promise from the park for those brave enough to cross the threshold of The Curse at Alton Manor, who will also be confronted by flying demons, levitating dolls and haunted chandeliers when the attraction opens its doors on Saturday, March 18.

The haunting and immersive dark ride charts the story of Emily Alton, the troubled daughter of a pair of Victorian high society figures who prefer partying to parenting, until one night when they disappeared into thin air.

The only person remaining was Emily, and some say she still haunts Alton Manor to this day looking for the one thing denied to her, which was play.

Cutting-edge audio technology will make riders feel that Emily is talking directly to them, while advanced 3D projection-mapping brings each scenario to life.

A preview of ‘The Demon Doll Workshop’ scene of ‘The Curse at Alton Manor’ Photo: David Parry/PA Wire.

The Demon Doll Workshop gives visitors an insight into the mind of Emily with an operating table at its centre and human-size dolls lining the walls, while The Attic is where the lonely and forgotten child languished with just a doll’s house to entertain her.

Ride creators have also hidden fairytale Easter eggs in each of the rooms that visitors are encouraged to discover.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to take the wraps off The Curse at Alton Manor and welcome those brave enough to enter.

“We’ve harnessed the power of cutting edge technology to provide a fully immersive experience that blurs the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

“Visitors will even seem to disappear in front of their very eyes as a result of a spine-chilling array of special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park.

“Child’s play, this isn’t. Emily is waiting … The question is, dare you experience what she has in store?”

The Curse at Alton Manor opens to the public on Saturday, March 18.