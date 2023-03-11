Shropshire manufacturer says business is "super strong" after putting subsidiary into administration

James Grainger director of Grainger & Worrall in Bridgnorth

Grainger & Worrall, based in Bridgnorth, appointed administrators Teneo Restructuring at the High Court of Justice in Birmingham on March 7 to take over its struggling subsidiary, Grainger Worral Engineering.

The main business is a market leading castings firm that is known for its work with a number of Formula One teams and top-end car manufacturers

However, a casting foundry based in Worcester that it bought in 2017, was struggling due to having just a single customer and having been hit by recent rising energy prices.

Director of the Bridgnorth-based family business, James Grainger, said it had been a "difficult decision" to put the Grainger & Worral Engineering subsidiary into administration.

He said: "After three torrid years with Covid, Brexit and then the war in Ukraine causing a rise in energy costs, the business only had a sole customer and while things were picking up it was not going to be a quick turnaround for it.

"It was taking a commitment to keep it going so we eventually had to make the difficult decision to let it go."

But he added a buyer has now been found to secure the jobs of the 36-strong workforce at the foundry in Buckholt Drive, Worcester.

He said: "We are pleased that the 36-person operation is now safe as Bridge Aluminium have bought it and they are market leaders."

And he said the main, fourth generation high-precision castings business, which employs 700 people, many of which work at the Stanmore Industrial Estate site in Bridgnorth, was in a "super strong" position.