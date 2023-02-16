Severn Valley's steam train set for summer season in Somerset

The Erlestoke Manor which is to go on hire to the West Somerset Railway

The GWR 7812 ‘Erlestoke Manor’ is to go on hire to the West Somerset Railway (WSR) as part of a mutual agreement between the SVR and the locomotive’s owners, the Erlestoke Manor Fund.

Erlestoke Manor, a former Great Western Railway locomotive first went into service in 1929 and has recently been overhauled but is still to complete its final running-in.

The engine is to appear at SVR's forthcoming Spring Steam Gala from April 14-16, when it will then leave to spend the summer at WSR.

Duncan Ballard, Head of Steam Engineering of SVR, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for the SVR to continue our close working relationship with the WSR, and builds on the arrangement some years ago when the-then WSR-based Raveningham Hall spent an extended period in service at the SVR.

“7812 will be of considerable benefit to the WSR during their peak summer season. If it remained at the SVR, we would find ourselves over-supplied with steam engines for our anticipated requirements.”

Adrian Hassell, Chair of the Erlestoke Manor Fund (EMF), said: “With 2023 being the 50th anniversary year of the EMF and 7812 fresh from its full overhaul, we’re delighted that the summer season hire will help maximise the opportunities for supporters and the wider public to enjoy the sight and sound of 7812 in action.”

Jonathan Jones-Pratt, Chair of WSR also added: “We are thankful to the EMF and the SVR for allowing this freshly restored Manor to visit our line for the 2023 season.

"We are preparing for a busy summer again and adding an extra Manor to the home fleet will certainly help bolster our operating capability."