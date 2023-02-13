All the major road closures to watch out for in Shropshire this week

A stock image of a road closed sign, taken Tuesday 12th May 2020.

And one of them could be awkward as it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week, and a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days.

The list only features roads maintained by National Highways, which is responsible for motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

Road Closures (February 13)

Four closures already in place and expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 25 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Felton Butler roundabout to Wolfshead roundabout, lane closures for drainage works.

• A5, from 9pm January 10 to 5.30am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions M54 jct seven to A5 welsh border, lane closures for drainage works.

• A483, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 southbound, Mile End roundabout to Llanymynech, lane closures with multiway traffic signals for ironwork upgrades.

• A458, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote to Wollaston, traffic signals for drainage repairs.

Eight closures beginning over the next seven days:

• A49, from 9.30am February 13 to 3.30pm February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Newington, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

• A5, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Both directions Gledrid to Five crosses, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• A49, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Steventon Rd overbridge to Sheet roundabout, two-way signals for electrical works.

• A49, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Burgs Lane to Little Lyth, multiway signals for electrical works.

• A5, from 9pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Montford Bridge to Endson Cottages, multiway signals for electrical works.

• A49, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Ashford Bowdler to Sheet Island, two-way signals for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 8am February 20 to 5pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead Roundabout to Felton Butler Roundabout and Nescliffe services slips roads closed and closure of the Layby, Lane services slip roads and layby closures for Horticulture cutting and planting.