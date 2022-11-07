Thousands of new recycling bins being rolled out in purple patch for Shropshire Council

Councillor Ian Nellins with the bins

The purple-lidded bins were available on request, with orders opening in mid-January. Just over 77,000 were ordered before April and these have now been delivered.

Now, the 19,000 bins ordered between April 1 and October 31 will be delivered, starting this week.

Online orders for the bins have now closed, but they can still be requested by phone, for delivery early next year.

The bins, manufactured by Telford-based Craemer Ltd, were first delivered in the south Shropshire area, then in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and north Shropshire.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’ve had a phenomenal number of requests from across the county for these new bins and I know many people couldn’t – or can’t – wait to receive theirs. I’m delighted that the first phase of deliveries has been completed, and that the second phase will begin this week.

“I want to thank everyone who has ordered a bin, and thank people for their patience while waiting for theirs to be delivered.

“Residents who ordered after April 1will have to wait a little while longer for theirs, so we ask them to bear with us and we’ll get their bin to them as soon as we can.”

The new bins being delivered in Ludlow

People can use their new bin as soon as they receive it.

Councillor Nellins said people can continue to use their recycling boxes as well as their bin, re-use their boxes – perhaps as planters or for storage – or take them to a recycling centre to be recycled.

To order a bin call 0345 678 9007.

Shropshire Council says that the bin – which is optional and free – replaces the existing black recycling boxes, and will help to increase the amount of waste recycled by providing households with a larger container.