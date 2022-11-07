Package in place to support vulnerable people through the winter

Suport for people through the winter

The service, which starts today, has been reconfigured for a third year, in order to support people to avoid a health and care crisis situation over the winter period.

It will be run by Shropshire Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, Shropshire Mental Health Support, Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, Oswestry Qube, The Mayfair Centre, and The Royal Voluntary Service.

There will be signposting to a range of support that will help residents to remain well and independent within their own home, and will also ensure safe and effective discharges home from hospital.

This includes: Transport returning home from hospital; settling people in at home following discharge from hospital; simple aids and equipment following hospital discharge; collecting and delivering medications; shopping and delivery; wellbeing home visits; companionship for isolated or lonely people; cost of living advice and support; connectivity into the wider offer of support from across the voluntary and community sector.

It is part of the council’s commitment to support people to remain both physically and mentally well in particularly during the winter months.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said Shropshire’s Winter Support Service was not placed to offer a crisis response or personal care, but it would work as part of the health and care system to ensure people get the support they need through appropriate referrals and signposting.

“I’m delighted that we’re once again launching our Winter Support Service," he said.

“It’s so important that we support people to stay well and independent at home where possible to avoid putting additional pressure on the NHS this winter.

“Our Winter Support Service will support vulnerable people to maintain their physical and emotional wellbeing through the winter when the implications of the pandemic remain ever present, in addition to the pressures surrounding the increased cost of living.

“I strongly encourage people who feel they could benefit from support to maintain their independence at home to talk to us about what could be put in place to make a difference. We are here to help, so if you are worried about anything or need extra support, please speak to us.”

Residents and those who support people in the community can call the Winter Support Service helpline on 0345 678 9012 to find out more and be referred where appropriate. The phoneline will be open Mondays-Fridays, 9am to 5pm.

Councillor Jones said: "With the economic situation impacting most of us, we understand that many people are worried about rising costs.