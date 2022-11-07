Motorcyclist injured as crash closes road near Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A454, near Wyken, on Sunday morning.

The road, which runs between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth, was temporarily closed off.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the road was reopened about an hour later.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Around 10.30am on Sunday we received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A454 near Wyken.

"The road was closed while we attended with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The motorcyclist reported minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.