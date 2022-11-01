Bridgnorth Garden Centre. Photo: Google

Staff at Bridgnorth Garden Centre on Bridgnorth Road at Shipley, between the south Shropshire town and Wolverhampton, confirmed the news earlier this morning.

The centre was closed up until 11am this morning for staff to deal with the incident. Although it has now reopened, the Christmas department and restaurant remain closed.

They said: "With great regret we are having to close our Christmas department and restaurant today due to severe flooding overnight.

"We hope to have the restaurant back open as soon as safe to do so, but Christmas will take us a lot longer to recover unfortunately."

A later statement added: "We have now re-opened the store. Unfortunately restaurant, toilets and our Christmas shop will be shut for the remainder of the day.

Thank you for all the kind messages and offers of support sent. We are working through the worst of it and will have our Christmas shop at least open tomorrow, even if the carpet is a little soggy."

People have taken to the comments to share their disappointment.

Francesca Caruana said: "We walked through on Sunday and it was stunning. Terrible news. Hope the damage isn’t as bad as you anticipate."

"Hope it is not as bad as it looks. We were there only last week and used the restaurant. The Christmas displays are stunning," Denise Robinson added.

Nikki Hobman said: "This is devastating news, I know you worked so hard on it, it was amazing. You must be totally gutted. If you need any help please let me know."