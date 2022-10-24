Man dies after 'medical emergency' on road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth

Emergency services attended the scene around 4.30pm on Sunday, after receiving reports of a medical emergency near Bridgnorth Garden Centre, on Bridgnorth Road at Shipley.
Crews including two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an air ambulance from Cosford were called to the scene, while locals reported the road being closed off.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.24pm to reports of a medical emergency on Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found an elderly man. Crews immediately began administering advanced life support to him.
"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.”