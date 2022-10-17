RSPCA launches urgent drive for foster carers in West Mercia as it faces 'animal crisis'

The animal welfare charity has today revealed that animals including dogs, cats, rabbits and exotic pets, are currently being held at eight private boarding establishments across the region.

It comes as the charity is 'full to bursting' at its 59 rehoming centres across the UK and is spending £26,000 a week for the temporary care of hundreds of rescued animals with private boarders.

Now the charity has urged potential foster carers in Shropshire and the rest of the West Mercia region to come forward, to help ease the pressure.

Brian Reeves, head of volunteering at the RSPCA, said: “We are struggling. RSPCA centres across England and Wales are full to bursting at the moment which means we’re having to use vital charity funds to pay for animals to be cared for with private boarders.

"And have a long waiting list of animals waiting to come into our centres where they can start their search for a new home.

“We are in the middle of an animal crisis and we can only see it getting worse over the winter months as the cost of living crisis bites.

"It’s absolutely vital that we free up as much space in RSPCA centres now, so we’ve got room for animal victims of neglect and cruelty we rescued in the coming weeks and months – and more fosterers is going to be crucial in achieving that.

“Getting pets into loving foster homes – especially ahead of the winter months – will be a lifeline to our frontline officers and the animals in danger we need to rescue.”

The RSPCA provides foster carers with all the financial, emotional and some logistical support they need in providing temporary care for an animal.

This includes any medication the pet may be taking and funding for any ongoing veterinary treatment.

Fostering also gives people who would normally be unable to take in an animal long-term, due to other commitments, an alternative and an opportunity to have pets in the home.

“Put simply, we urgently need more people willing to open up their homes, and their hearts, to help give dogs, cats and other animals a fresh start in life," Brian added.